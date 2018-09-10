× Missouri lawmakers return to work for special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Capitol in Jefferson City to work on legislation vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson called the Republican-led Legislature back for a special session that begins Monday. He’s asking lawmakers to rework two bills he vetoed in July that dealt with expanding drug treatment courts and education in science, technology, engineering and math.

Parson says the special session is a chance to fix problematic language in those bills that led him to block them.

He’s also calling on lawmakers to consider gubernatorial appointments.

The special session will run concurrently with an annual veto session Tuesday. Lawmakers at that time can propose overriding Parson’s vetoes on bills or spending items.