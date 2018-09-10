Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Brooklyn is our pet of the week. This 1-year-old terrier mix is from the Metro East Humane Society.

She's a very well-behaved girl. She's potty trained, walks well on a leash, and knows basic commands. She's still a puppy, so sometimes she gets so excited and playful that it's hard for her to pay attention.

Brooklyn is incredibly sweet and friendly and likes meeting new people.

You can visit Brooklyn at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.