Plans for police officers to help patrol St. Louis MetroLink building delay

ST. LOUIS - New MetroLink security measures are ready to take effect, but there are a few snags in the deal. A hiccup in plans by St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson to help patrol Metrolink in St Louis.

St. Louis doesn't have the manpower to put police officers on the trains and at the stations in the city at night, so Sheriff Watson said he'd send three of his deputies over to help out.

The rub is that the Sheriff figured his deputies would be accompanied by a St. Louis City police officer. He said he thought everyone was on the same page until he heard the comments from St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards in You Paid For It Interview on August 26.

Edwards said in that interview that he doesn't have the manpower to put officer with the St Clair County Deputies, and they may sometimes be by themselves.

Sheriff Watson says despite the last minute issues, he still expects the plan to get put into operation, he's just not sure when.