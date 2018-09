Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL - First responders from the Illinois State Police, Cahokia and Sauget responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a tanker truck. The crash happened on Mississippi Avenue in Cahokia Monday night.

Witnesses said it appeared the motorcycle was heading south on Route 3 when the tanker truck pulled out of a terminal and struck the motorcycle. An accident reconstruction team with the Illinois State Police will investigate.