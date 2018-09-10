× Police on the lookout for missing Ferguson man

FERGUSON, MO – The Ferguson Police Department is on the lookout for a missing man after he failed to return to his family after going to the restroom while out grocery shopping. The incident happened Monday afternoon around 2:30 pm at the Schnucks on North Florissant Road.

Police say 86-year-old Edmond McDavid Senior is an African-American male, height 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray cap, brown-black-burgundy long sleeve striped shirt, black pants, gray & black windbreaker jacket, and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Mr. McDavid or know of his whereabouts, please contact the 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.