Recently retired Cahokia Superintendent rehired by district

CAHOKIA, IL – The Cahokia Board of Education approved an employment agreement with Art Ryan. The former superintendent had just retired in May.

Illinois law allows retired educators to return to work for a maximum of 120 days without interfering with their pensions. Ryan said his agreement with the board is for $300 a day for a maximum of 120 days. He said the district invited him to return to bridge a gap. When Ryan retired his assistant was named interim superintendent, but her position has yet to be filled.

“Technically we’re one short at the board office and I just said I’d be willing to help out if they needed it,” said Ryan.

He acknowledged the move could raise some eyebrows.

“Actually, it’s an incredibly cheap price compared to you know replacing the superintendent which would probably cost you in the range of $100,000 or more,” said Ryan. “You know mine is a maximum of $36,000 if I work all 120 days.”

Ryan is extremely familiar with the district. He was employed for 33 years and started out as a teacher.