SAFB to play host to military aircraft being evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence

Posted 9:45 pm, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:44PM, September 10, 2018

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL – As the military is working to move many of the naval ships, and aircraft out of harm’s way. Scott Air Force Base will play host to 20 C-17’s that will be evacuated from Charleston, South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.