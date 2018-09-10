Song of the Day – The Illusionists

Get ready for your mind to be blown! The Illusionists are bringing their jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre October 5-7, you’re not going to want to miss this non-stop show that is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions!

Audiences will witness stunning acts of grand illusion, levitation, mind-reading, and disappearance. This group of world-class performers take their cue from the showmanship of the great illusionists of the past – such as Harry Houdini – and pair it with a new and updated contemporary aesthetic, whose set and costume design lend the genre a theatricality and artistry that has rarely been seen before. Collectively, these performers have been seen by millions of people around the world and this production showcases their incredible talents together on stage.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, September 10th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.