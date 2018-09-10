Suspicious death leaves close knit community asking questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police with the north precinct spent all of Monday investigating a home on Dukeland Drive where they found the body of a woman believed to be in her late fifties.

Police said they got the call around 11 a.m. from a neighbor about a welfare check.

When they entered the home, they found the woman dead with an apparent physical injury. Police have not released details on the manner of death but are calling it suspicious.

Ethel Starks, who lives with her daughter and son-in-law said that she has known Dukleland Drive to be a quiet, friendly and close-knit neighborhood.

“Everybody is so nice you know?” Starks said, “they wave at you and say ‘Hi’.”

So, when police showed up at a home just a few houses down Starks said she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“You know these things happen outside of the neighborhood,” Starks continued, “but to be in the neighborhood that was shocking, to hear. Those kinds of things are really horrifying.”

Other people living nearby told Fox 2 that they didn’t personally know anyone who lived inside of the house, but many of them were wondering what happened or why it happened.

“I’m pretty sure she’s someone’s mom, sister or aunt,” said Monica Davis, “I mean I have a mom, sister, and an aunt, it’s scary.”

Neighbors were on high alert knowing that whoever is responsible was out there as of late Monday night.

“Let’s keep our eye out for one another and keep our neighborhood safe,” said Byron Cole Sr. “because this could happen anywhere and not just necessarily here. Just be mindful of your surroundings.”

“I believe there is going to be some justice served I know it is,” said Starks.

Late Monday night the St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Persons Advisory for the sister of the deceased woman found Dukeland Drive.

The advisory was issued as authorities think 57-year-old Sylvia D. Brown may have been a victim of a crime or become a victim of a crime.

Ms. Brown was last seen in the driveway of her home that she shared with her sister on Dukeland Drive on September 8th. She’s described as an African-American female, height 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Brown has several medical conditions that require medications that she does not have with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 636-529-8210

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).