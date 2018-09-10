The ‘Great Forest Park Balloon Race’ and glow is this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jessica Stegen, Director of Communications and Event Productions, and Greg Ziegenfuss, the Chef of Butler's Pantry, are talking about the Great Forest Park Balloon Race coming up this weekend.

Both Butler's Pantry and Blue Moon will be featured at the Race. They have also added something new to the race this year and that is the 2018 GLOW Party Friday evening for everyone 21 and up.

Tickets include: Children 5 and under are free with an adult ticket and parking options are available with package pricing.

Tickets:

Great Forest Park Balloon Race Balloon Glow

Friday- 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Balloon Race

Saturday- 12:00pm - 6:30pm

For more information: www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com