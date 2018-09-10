Washington University to host sports business summit Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It was a big weekend of sports here on Fox 2, and St. Louis will be back in the national sports spotlight this week with a lot of influential leaders coming to Washington University.

Sports economist Patrick Rishe was on fox 2 news 6 pm newscast to discuss the latest news in the business of sports.

Some of the topics discussed were: Colin Kaepernick’s new Nike ad and the NFL’s branding.

The summit will be held at the Olin Business School on Washington University’s campus on Friday, September 14th from 8 am to 3 pm in the Emerson Auditorium in Knight Hall.

The event is open to the public.