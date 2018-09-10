Win before you can buy – Cher at Enterprise Center!

The “Goddess of Pop” CHER is bringing her “Here We Go Again Tour” to Enterprise Center Friday, May 10, 2019! FOX 2 has tickets to give away EVERY DAY this week before tickets go on sale Friday. She has sold 100 million records worldwide to date, becoming one of the best-selling music artists in history. She is the only artist to date to have a number-one single on a Billboard chart in each decade from the 1960s to the 2010s.

FOX 2 Pre-Sale info:

Thursday, September 13th from 10am-10p

Password: FOX2NOW

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 14 at 10am at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card for the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 12th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, September 13th at 10:00pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Cher’s new album “Dancing Queen”. All albums must be redeemed by May 19, 2019.

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher’s role in the Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the multi-award winning singer, actress, and show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years. Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA – out September 28th. Dancing Queen is currently available for pre-order.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, September 14th at Noon.

