Woman injured, man killed in explosion that destroyed house in Byrnes Mill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRNES MILL, MO- A terrific explosion shook a Jefferson County home Sunday night. Around 5:15 pm Sunday afternoon a home in the 3700 block of Clearview Drive in Byrnes Mill exploded.

The force blast leveled the home to the ground. A fire from the blast has burned the remains of the home.

Authorities say 2 persons were in the home at the time of the explosion. Sadly an adult male died in the explosion and an adult female was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene shows debris in the yard and surrounding neighborhood. Some of the surrounding homes suffered structural damage.

Witnesses tell Fox 2 the blast shook homes as far as a mile from the scene.

Firefighters from surrounding departments have been called to the scene. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has sent a fire investigator and a crime scene detective to assist in the investigation.