WOW Air offers flights from St. Louis to Iceland for $69, European cities for $99

ST. LOUIS, MO — WOW Air is offering a special on one-way flights to Iceland and several European cities. They say the timing of the sale coincides with The Northern Lights’ first appearance in Iceland this Fall and Winter.

You can get a flight from St. Louis to Reykjavik (KEF) for $69. They’re also offering $99 one-way trips from St. Louis to London (LGW), Frankfurt (FRA) and Brussels (BRU). Fall is an off-season for travel to Europe and there may be smaller crowds at your destination.

The special fares are available for travel September through December 2018. More information on this sale can be found at: www.wowair.us.

When is the best time to catch the Northern Lights in Iceland? This website provides a good answer:

“Guaranteed darkness is the first important factor. The best season to see the northern lights in Iceland is from September to mid-April – these are the months where there are full dark nights. Some sources will recommend November to February, as they are the darkest months with the longest possible window to see the lights, however these sources often fail to take into account that these months can have the worst weather with lots of rain and snow. It is also not unheard of to see the lights as early as mid-August, once the final traces of the midnight sun summer are gone.”

Want to visit Europe? There are a lot of events this Fall. WOW Air explains:

“Travelers can enjoy smaller crowds in Europe in the fall, strolling through Hyde Park in London, St. Paul’s Square in Frankfurt and Promenade Verte in Brussels to take in the changing fall foliage, and can experience some exciting events including London Fashion Week, Frankfurt’s take on Oktoberfest, or Brussels’ Autumn Falls music festival. Those looking for holiday cheer will enjoy exploring London’s world-class shopping and seeing the lights at Buckingham Palace, the Christmas market Römerberg in Frankfurt, and the Winter Wonders Festival in Brussels, where travelers can view the city’s lights atop the giant Ferris wheel.”