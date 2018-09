COLUMBIA, IL – First responders in Monroe and St. Clair Counties are on the lookout for 71-year-old Marvin Mueller. Mueller was last seen Tuesday around 6:30 am walking in the 2100 block of Steppig Road in Columbia, IL.

Authorities say Mueller has some medical issues and that it is odd for him to walk away.

If you have seen Mr. Mueller or know of his whereabouts, please call the Monroe County Dispatch at 618-939-6464.