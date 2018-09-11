× Cardinals share ‘magic salsa’ with Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright visited Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko to deliver Matt Carpenter’s secret salsa. The Cardinals are on a hot streak during the end of the season. Some say Matt Carpenter’s salsa recipe may be the secret to the team’s success. Now, they’re sharing it with the Blues.

“This is Matt Carpenter’s magic salsa. This is what a lot of people think turned our season around. I’m not giving it to you because we still need some. We are going to share some with you. You can have some of the magic salsa. Let’s go Blues,” said Adam Wainwright.

Tarasenko tasted the “magic” salsa and said, “It’s pretty good.”

The St. Louis Blues shared a video of the interaction to Facebook and Twitter with the caption, “No reason to end a good thing. Matt Carpenter, think you can keep that garden going all winter?”

Adam Wainwright planted a garden in his yard this summer. Carpenter combined some of Waino’s veggies in a secret recipe to bring along to a July series against the Chicago Cubs. He set a record during that series with a streak of 12 extra base hits in a row. Several other teammates have been sampling the stuff over the last two months and now the team is now in the top 3 for the National League Central Division.

Schnucks says Carpenter’s salsa will be available in the deli section of any St. Louis-area Schnucks store for $6.99. They say Carpenter personally worked with one of their top chefs to package his secret recipe and share it with the entire region.

Schnucks will donate a portion of the proceeds to Cardinals Care.