Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris among the all-female CMT Artists of the Year

Country Music Television wants to honor the women who dominate the airwaves.

The network announced on Tuesday that its upcoming “CMT Artists of the Year” special will be “dedicated to the women of country music — past, present and future.”

The announcement comes after the network caught heat for an all-male lineup last year.

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott will be honored during the special next month.

“We’re evolving the special to reflect what’s happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans,” Leslie Fram, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music & Talent said in a press announcement. “In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry.”

“CMT Artists of the Year” will air October 17.