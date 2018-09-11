× Deadly shooting suspect was told he was too young for gun

ST. LOUIS – Court documents say a teen charged in a deadly St. Louis shooting opened fire at a family gathering after the victim told the then 15-year-old suspect that he was too young to carry a gun.

Anthony Thompson, who’s now 16, was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 2017 shooting that killed 28-year-old Michael Hurt and wounded another man. Bond was set at $500,000, cash only. His attorney, Sarah Johnson, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Charging documents say three witnesses told authorities that Thompson pulled the gun from his waistband and fired after Hurt told him he was not old enough to carry a gun. One of the witnesses was wounded.