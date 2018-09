Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Louis Art Fair was held in downtown Clayton from September 7th to September 9th. Despite the dreary weather, artists of all mediums gathered to showcase their work.

Visit the Saint Louis Art Fair website to learn more about the event.

Artwork featured in the video was created by:

David Bjurstrom

Alison Bozarth

Mark Sudduth

Stan O'Neil

Kendra Bennett

Carrie Pearce