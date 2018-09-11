× Hurricane Florence cancels Trump’s Missouri ‘Make America Great Again’ rally

ST. LOUIS, MO — The rally for President Trump to be held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this Thursday has been canceled. The “Make America Great Again” event has been called off because Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast this week.

“Regrettably, we must cancel the planned Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this Thursday,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With Hurricane Florence on its way, we determined that this is the safest decision.”

President Donald Trump was planning to come to Missouri to replace McCaskill with Republican Josh Hawley, the state attorney general who has Trump’s endorsement. Trump won Missouri by 18 percentage points in 2016. McCaskill is a top target for Republicans seeking to expand the party’s slim 51-49 edge in the U.S. Senate. She is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election this year in states where Trump won and is considered among the most vulnerable incumbents.

Trump plans a heavy schedule of campaigning and fundraising through the Nov. 6 midterm elections.