Let’s walk for prostate cancer; annual Zero Prostate Cancer Run and Walk 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Many men are walking around with prostate cancer and you have no idea, this is especially true with men who live in uninsured or underinsured communities; where checkups are infrequent.

Over the past eight years, The Empowerment Network Cancer Center has been very active in the struggle against Prostate Cancer across the Saint Louis Metropolitan area.

Mellve Shahid discusses their goal to efficiently and effectively reach populations of uninsured, underinsured, diagnosed and undiagnosed males and their families and to heighten awareness of prostate and related cancers.

Annual Zero Prostate Cancer Run And Walk

Saturday, September 15 8:30 a.m.

Creve Coeur Park - Sailboat Cove