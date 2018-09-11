× Mikolas pitches Cardinals past Pirates 11-5

Miles Mikolas pitched seven solid innings and earned his 15th win of the season in the Cardinals 11-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Mikolas allowed just one run while striking out seven to get the W (15-4). Marcell Ozuna paced the Cardinals offense with three RBI. Tyler O’Neill supplied the power with a 457 foot three run homer in the six run eighth inning.

The victory raises the Cardinals (81-64) Wild Card lead to three games over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the final playoff spot in the National League. The Redbirds trail the Milwaukee Brewers by a game and a half for the top Wild Card spot in the NL.