Military transport planes moved to Scott Air Force Base ahead of hurricane

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – Several military aircraft evacuating from Hurricane Florence are heading for the St. Louis area.

Eleven C-17 military transport planes are coming to Scott Air Force Base from Charleston Air Force Base in Charleston, South Carolina.

One of the 11 is already at SAFB. That particular aircraft was in another area and came to Scott instead of going back to Charleston as Hurricane Florence drew closer.

The 11 C-17s will stay at Scott until Hurricane Florence passes.

This isn’t the first time Scott Air Force Base has played host to military aircraft evacuating from hurricane zones. About a year ago, 12 C-17s came to Scott last September to escape hurricanes Harvey and Maria.

Scott Airfield Manager Rick Hupp emphasized that the base is ready to help.

Up to 20 C-17s were coming to our area from Charleston. Scott officials say those additional planes could still wind up in our region. If that happens, some of the additional aircraft could use Mid-America Airport in nearby Mascoutah if the area at SAFB fills up.