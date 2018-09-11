× Pacific native Cullen VanLeer retiring from Mizzou Basketball due to knee injury

ST. LOUIS, MO- The University of Missouri Men’s Basketball program announced Tuesday afternoon that Cullen VanLeer will retire from the sport following a serious knee injury last spring.

VanLeer tore the ACL in his right knee during the Tigers’ home finale against Arkansas in March, and likely would have been rehabbing through at least the first months of what would have been his senior season.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that was best for me, my family and my future quality of life, VanLeer, a Pacific native, said in a statement released by the program Tuesday. “I’m beyond excited for the season ahead and I’m ready to help lead our team to success in any way I can while I work toward graduation and earning my degree.”

The move allows VanLeer to keep his scholarship without counting towards the teams overall scholarship count. Missouri now has a total of three scholarships open after the 2018-2019 season. More immediately, Cuonzo Martin’s coaching staff would have room to add a tranfer, or could opt to put incoming freshman Parker Braun on scholarship in time for this season. Braun, who has family ties to both the men’s and women’s programs at Mizzou, chose to walk-on in Columbia over scholarship offers from LSU, Northwestern, Arizona, Ole Miss and Illinois.