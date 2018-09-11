Police continue search for missing woman after ‘suspicious death’ of sister at shared home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY- St. Louis County police are searching Tuesday for a missing Spanish Lake woman who they fear might have been a crime victim. Even more concerning is the fact that the woman`s sister was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside the home where they both lived.

That concern is heightened because of what was discovered at Brown's home Monday. St. Louis County police were called to the home shortly after 11 a.m. Monday after a citizen became concerned about the well being of a resident at the home.

When officers went into the home, they found Brown's sister, who was in her late 50`s dead. Authorities say she had suffered an apparent physical injury.

County police tell FOX 2 they are classifying this case as a suspicious death as both of these investigations unfold.

If you have any information you are asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact Crimestoppers 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).