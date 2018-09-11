Police make contact with woman after sister found dead in their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – New developments Tuesday in a case involving a suspicious death in a north St. Louis County neighborhood.

On Monday, St. Louis County police were called to a residence on Dukeland Drive for a welfare check. When officers entered the home, they found the body of an African-American female who had suffered physical trauma.

Investigators spent the day at the home collecting evidence and talking to residents in the neighborhood.

Late Monday night, the department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the sister of the victim, 57-year-old Sylvia Brown, who shared the home with her.

Police had feared that Brown may have been a victim of a crime since she hadn't been seen in two days. But early Tuesday morning, police were able to contact Brown, though they still consider her missing.

Residents were upset at what has happened in the usually quiet neighborhood.

Brian Mitchell, a close friend of the victim, said she was a very positive woman and they were shocked and heartbroken to hear what happened.

“All she wanted to do was to get into 100+ club, which is people who've lost more than 100 pounds. And I just saw her a week and a half ago and she said I'm looking forward to getting my trophy and hitting my overall goal, that's all she wanted to do. She believed in the church work and her workouts,” Mitchell said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but no results have been released yet.

