Regional Arts Commission to make ‘big reveal’

St. Louis` arts and culture industry is a vital and strong one that has generated $591 million in economic activity in St. Louis and has driven a creativity-based economy. St. Louis' arts & culture industry also draws more than 11.7 million people to arts and culture events each year.

Felicia Shaw, executive director of the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis, joins Fox 2 to promote the big announcement RAC will be making Thursday, September 13. RAC will be unveiling the results of the Evoke campaign and announcing its new road map and creative vision that will shape the future of the arts and culture in St. Louis. The big reveal will feature complimentary food and live music. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested.

RAC is located at 6128 Delmar blvd., St. Louis, Mo 63112. The event will be on Thursday, September 13, at 6 p.m. Attendees may RSVP at: https://stlbigreveal.eventbrite.com