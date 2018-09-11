Soccer team honors lives lost on 9/11 with special jerseys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Ft. Zumwalt West Varsity Soccer Coach Brad Fischer asked his players if they would be interested in wearing special jerseys to honor the lives lost on 9-11. He said the team enthusiastically embraced the idea. They wore those jerseys Tuesday night for their match at Francis Howell High School. Tuesday marked the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives.

“Our bus driver on the way over here asked if she could take a picture of them because she knows a gentleman from New York who lost his only son in one of the towers,” said Fischer.

The backs of the jerseys included a silhouette of the towers and the words, “Never Forget.” The front of the jerseys placed stars and stripes on the school abbreviation of FZW. Team Captain Matthew Dubowski said dedicating their play to the memory of the lives lost was important to the team.

The players will be able to keep those jerseys after the match. Dubowski plans on giving his to his father who is a firefighter.

“My dad couldn’t be here tonight. He’s at the firehouse working,” said Dubowski. “I wanted to make sure he could see this when he gets home, and you know to thank him for all he does.”

Coach Fischer reminded the team’s 22 players there was another part of 9-11 that is sometimes forgotten.

“It also kind of galvanized our country because there were heroes born that day with the firefighters going into the buildings, people at the Pentagon, the passengers on Flight 93,” said Fischer. “It’s nice to let the boys know that in that time the country really did pull together