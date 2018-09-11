The questions surrounding accountability for online fundraising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 from a GoFundMe campaign to help a homeless man is likely going to be charged soon. The homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt, got a lawyer when the money that was raised for him wasn’t given to him.

The attorney said Bobbitt received only $70,000 of the $400,000 raised, adding the rest of the money was likely gone; spent by the couple on clothes, trips, and many other luxury items.

The couple claimed they didn't want to give him all the money because they were afraid he would use it for drugs.

This is one of many legal issues surrounding GoFundMe campaigns that are making the news.

Attorney and talk show host Jay Kanzler visits Fox 2 News to discuss these cases and the problem of accountability with online fundraising sites, which results in an overall loss of credibility.