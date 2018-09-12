× Autopsy reveals little after body found in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An autopsy has been completed on the body of a man found behind a Belleville gas station late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Bruce W. Fleshren, Chief of Investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a passerby discovered the body around 6 p.m. while walking behind a gas station in the 1400 block of Centreville Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies said the body was hidden in some brush and was badly decomposed. The body could have been there for seven or eight days.

Investigators said the body is a Caucasian man between the ages of 25 and 35. The body had no tattoos, trauma, or other visible outer injuries.

The autopsy did not help investigators deduce a cause of death. However, results of toxicology tests were still pending.