Bomb threat called in at Sumner High School

ST. LOUIS – Tense moments at Sumner High School in north St. Louis after someone made a threat to the school Wednesday morning.

According to police, someone called the school around 9:50 a.m. to say they were going to blow the building up.

The students were removed from their classes and taken to the auditorium while St. Louis police searched the campus.

Nothing was found and the students were allowed to return to their normal school day a little before 11 a.m.

School officials emphasized that the auditorium was searched and deemed safe before the students were brought there.