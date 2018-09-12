Break the cycle by attending ‘Addiction is a Family Disease’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Opioid addiction is at epidemic proportions in the United States. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than 20-million American adults are battling substance use disorder. About 50-percent of current addicts have a family history.

So where can people turn to help? Candi Finan is from the Changing Pointe at Centre Pointe Hospital. She says the cycle can be broken.

Addiction is a Family Disease

8:15am - 4:00pm Friday

Registration: 7:30am - 8:15am

Old Hickory Golf Club

#1 Dye Club Drive

St. Peters

www.centerpointehospital.com