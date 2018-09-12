Chain reaction crash damages East St. Louis Mayor’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL — A chain reaction car crash ends up damaging the vehicle of East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks. The accident happened just before 1:00am Wednesday on St. Louis Avenue near North 14th Street.

Police say a driver lost control and struck a parked pick up truck sending the vehicle flying five to ten yards. That truck then struck a parked city vehicle belonging to the mayor. The impact then sent the mayor's car into another parked vehicle belonging to a family member.

The driver who caused the crash then ran from the scene.