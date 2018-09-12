× Chief Tim Swope resigns from North County Police Cooperative

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tim Swope resigned Wednesday as chief of the North County Police Cooperative.

Swope was recently suspended from the job for undisclosed reasons. In a statement, Swope expressed gratitude for his involvement with the co-op.

“I am grateful to the Vinita Park Mayor and Board of Aldermen for the opportunity to be on the ground floor in the establishment of the North County Police Cooperative. I am also grateful to the dedicated men and women who worked diligently to make the Cooperative a success.”

The co-op, based in Vinita Park, provides police service for seven municipalities in north county. An eighth municipality, Charlack, left the co-op after Swope’s suspension.

As for future plans, Swope said he’ll join the transition team of incoming St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.