MILLSTADT, Ill. — September is childhood cancer awareness month. Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital is partnering with Eckert's in Millstadt for a very cool childhood cancer corn maze opening this weekend. For this, Eckert`s used the rows of corn to highlight childhood cancer awareness month. The maze includes the words "St. Louis Children's Hospital" with a ribbon that says "Childhood Cancer." A portion of tickets purchased for September 14 and 15 will benefit the St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation.
Childhood cancer awareness maze at Eckert’s
-
Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk coming up on Sept. 15
-
Largest St. Louis area corn maze opens Friday
-
Let’s walk for prostate cancer; annual Zero Prostate Cancer Run and Walk
-
In the kitchen at St. Jude’s dream house
-
September is AFib Awareness Month
-
-
Local woman diagnosed with breast cancer as a teen hosts 7th annual fundraiser
-
Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer aims to raise $1M for Cancer Research
-
3rd Annual Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation Gala
-
MLB Umpires Visit St. Louis Children’s Hospital
-
‘Magseed’ technology helping St. Louis Area breast cancer patients
-
-
Former St. Jude patient talks hope, love and support
-
Charges dropped in murder plot because of cancer diagnosis
-
The Links, Incorporated presents million-dollar grant to St. Jude’s Hospital