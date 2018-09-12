Childhood cancer awareness maze at Eckert’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLSTADT, Ill. — September is childhood cancer awareness month. Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital is partnering with Eckert's in Millstadt for a very cool childhood cancer corn maze opening this weekend. For this, Eckert`s used the rows of corn to highlight childhood cancer awareness month. The maze includes the words "St. Louis Children's Hospital" with a ribbon that says "Childhood Cancer." A portion of tickets purchased for September 14 and 15 will benefit the St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation.