Conservation Connection: Monarch Madness

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Each year Monarch Butterflies make an amazing journey that takes them through Missouri. The Missouri Conservation Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Energy and St. Charles County Parks to celebrate this incredible voyage with the Monarch Madness event. Dan Zarlenga and Angel Stahr of the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News at 11 to explain the event.