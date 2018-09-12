× Democrat Arthur sworn into Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate has a new member, and the House has one fewer.

Democrat Lauren Arthur was sworn into office Wednesday as a senator after winning a June special election. She had represented a Kansas City area House district since 2015.

Arthur defeated Republican state Rep. Kevin Corlew in the Senate special election to flip control of a seat that had previously been held by Republican Sen. Ryan Silvey.

Silvey resigned at the start of the year to accept an appointment to the Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

Arthur’s addition means Republicans now have a 23-10 advantage over Senate Democrats, with one vacancy.

Her subtraction from the House leaves Republicans with a 111-45 majority over Democrats, with seven vacancies.