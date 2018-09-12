× Developers may build ‘Boulevard’ on former Crestwood Plaza site

CRESTWOOD, MO — Progress could be on the way for the site of the old Crestwood Plaza. Real estate group Walpert Properties has the land under contract and construction can begin once tenants are secured.

Specifics of the project have not been released but a partner at Walpert previously said it would be a Boulevard-type concept like, “The Streets of Saint Charles.”

The site has been sitting empty since Crestwood Plaza was demolished in 2016. The mall closed in 20-13.