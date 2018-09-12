× Emergency vehicles called to area around Hazelwood Central over undisclosed incident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A spokeswoman for the Hazelwood School District said emergency vehicles had been summoned to an area just off Hazelwood Central High School campus for an undisclosed incident involving at least one student.

The incident occurred behind the school, located in the 15000 block of New Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.

The spokeswoman said, “educators and administrators were busy assessing the situation and sheltering students at the school.”

Fire officials in the area confirmed an ambulance was dispatched to the high school.