Giant Idaho Potato meets world’s largest Catsup Bottle

Collinsville, Il. — Back by popular demand, the Giant Idaho Potato has returned to the St. Louis region. On the back of a flatbed truck, this six-ton potato has been stopping in more than 50 cities to help raise awareness and funds for a number of non-profit organizations including Goodwill, CampLight and Kids on Track.

Today's stop the giant tater will meet with the world's largest Catsup Bottle in Collinsville, Il. The two giants will join forces from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 305 Railroad Ave.

For more information visit http://bigidahopotato.com.