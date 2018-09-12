Have a chance to ride the Polar Express

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — While christmas is still over 100 days away it isn't too early to start getting into the holiday season. This year you and your families can take a ride on the Polar Express straight to the north pole.

Tickets for the Polar Express train ride go on sale today at 9 a.m. and they include a souvenir golden ticket, hot chocolate, cookies and the first gift of the Christmas season. Train services begin at Union Station on November 16 and continues on select nights through December 30. Trains will run at 4:30, 6:00, 7:15 and on select nights at 8:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.STLPolarExpressRide.com.