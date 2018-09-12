× In interview, Jon Hamm expresses interest in playing Batman

ST. LOUIS, MO – Could a St. Louis native made famous for playing Don Draper be the next to don the trappings of a certain Caped Crusader?

In an interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger (11:30pm Sunday on FOX2), Jon Hamm says he’s never discussed the role of Batman with anyone in a position to make it happen, but sounded open to it. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I’ve read comic books since I was 9 or younger. And I’m pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they’re done well.” He was quick to add, “A lot of people have to sign off on that….not just the internet.”

Hamm talked about his time as a multi-sport athlete at John Burroughs, saying “it was a wildly important part of my kind of mental health.”

On moving on from Mad Men, a range of thoughts from “Do people want to see me doing anything else? Am I one-trick pony?” to “Let that be its thing. Let that be what it was. Don’t chase after that again. Go have another experience, go look for something else to do.”