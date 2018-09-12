× Missouri budget veto override attempt fails

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – An attempt to override several line-item budget vetoes made by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has failed in the state Legislature.

The House voted Wednesday to override four vetoed budget items totaling about $785,000 for services affecting hospitals, youths and the deaf. But the Senate declined to vote on the measures, effectively killing the veto override attempts.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown said he had assurances from Parson’s administration that $487,000 vetoed for juvenile public defenders and $100,000 vetoed for the Office of Child Advocate could be restored as supplemental budget items when lawmakers return for their regular session in January.

Brown said $154,000 vetoed for a hospital certification program and $45,000 for the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing was not necessary because services can be provided through existing budgets.