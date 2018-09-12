× Mosquitoes across Jefferson County test positive for West Nile virus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A recent collection of adult mosquitos across five cities in Jefferson County tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to the Jefferson County Health Department, the mosquitos were collected September 11 from Crystal City, De Soto, Hematite, Imperial, and Kimmswick, and surrounding areas.

The virus is spread through the bite of a mosquito that had been feeding on an infected bird.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 80 percent of the people who become infected don’t have symptoms, but some develop flu-like symptoms, which can last for weeks or even months. Such symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever, headache, body ache, fatigue, nausea, and rash.

The most serious cases of West Nile can be deadly.

The elderly are more at risk of getting sick because their immune system is often weaker.

To help stop the spread of West Nile, health officials want people to wear insect repellent with DEET and remove standing water sources that breed mosquitoes like birdbaths, gutters, and the bottoms of flower pots.

For more information on preventing mosquito-spread diseases or mosquito control, please contact the Jefferson County Health Department Mosquito Control and Surveillance Program at 636-797-3737 (ext. 150).