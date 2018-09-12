× Mother charged with taking medication meant for terminally ill daughter

TROY, MO- The mother of a terminally ill 20-year-old daughter has been charged with taking pain medication meant for her daughter. Tuesday the Troy Missouri Police Department arrested Carol Ballweg in her home after executing a search warrant.

Police were notified by the daughter’s doctor’s office Monday that the mother has requested several times to have her daughter’s Fentanyl and Oxycodone for pain refilled earlier than they should be.

According to police, the Troy Family Practice had made numerous hotline calls about medical care for the daughter identified as CM. The office also advised police that an investigation had been initiated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in regard to CM’s care.

Due to the ongoing concerns about CM’s health, a doctor ordered a drug screen of her urine. Test results revealed that she didn’t have any pain medication in her system. Which forced the office to stop refilling any of her medication on September 7th. The office medical staff also advised authorities that CM had developed bedsores in her mother’s care.

During the search of Ballweg’s home, she admitted to taking her daughters opioids for her use.

On Wednesday, September 12th Ballweg was charged with 4 counts of stealing a controlled substance and 2 counts of abuse of elderly, disabled, or vulnerable person.

Her bond has been set at $100,000 cash only and as a condition of bail, she is to not have any contact with her daughter.