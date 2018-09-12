Police searching for man last seen traveling to Tampa, FL

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Camden County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 69-year-old Harold Lee Neeley, Sr. Neeley was traveling with family members to Tampa, Florida in separate vehicles when Neeley became separated from the family.

Police say Neeley was last seen heading northbound on US 63 from US 54 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Neeley is driving a black 2013 Ford Escape with Missouri license plates MO PS0P8B.

Neely is 6-foot 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, has gray hair, blue eyes, and has a full beard. He suffers from diabetes, kidney failure, heart condition, and diminished memory.

If you have seen Mr. Neeley or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Camden County Sheriff’s Department at 573-346-2243.