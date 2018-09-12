SSM Health Medical Minute – New technology for managing Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health endocrinologists diagnose and treat conditions related to the endocrine system, which includes glands and hormones, and influences nearly every system in your body by controlling metabolism, growth and development, and reproductive health.

An important part of what endocrinologists do is to educate their patients about their endocrine diseases and treatment options, so the best-individualized approach can be determined for their endocrine care.

Recent developments in diabetes technology have revolutionized care and treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Dr. Jerome Thurman, an endocrinologist at SSM Health Medical Group, says they are using new technology revolutionizing care and treatment for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, making it easier on the patient and more accurate.

This system includes a small patch and wiring attached to the skin that sends a message to a pump worn on a belt. The pump is changed out every 3 days, the sensor every week.

“It takes a lot of the guesswork from the patient we get better control and less variability in the blood sugars and hopefully better outcomes. They still have to calibrate a couple of times a day but a couple of times a day but for the most part they just have to look at their watch look at their phone look at the pump and see what the blood sugar is. It's pretty sensitive. It’s pretty spot on. The newer generation is spot on they are right on."

To learn more about diabetes management at the SSM Health Medical Group, click here.

