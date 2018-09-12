× St. Louis tax commission bans livestreaming passengers

ST. LOUIS – Taxi drivers in St. Louis have been barred from livestreaming passengers after a driver for the ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft did so to hundreds of customers in the area without their consent.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission executive director Ronald Klein instituted the rule Tuesday. It comes after Uber and Lyft cuts ties with 32-year-old Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Missouri. He gave about 700 rides since March, with most streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch.

The taxicab commission has the option to overrule Klein’s rule, but it’s expected to keep the new policy in place. The commissionalready had rules in place requiring visible signage notifying customers if the taxi has video or audio recording devices.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com