Two sets of St. Louis sisters to appear on Family Feud

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family will be on the national spotlight next week as they are featured on an episode of the widely popular Family Feud hosted by Steve Harvey.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the local family that will consist of two sets of sisters will be competing on Family Feud next Tuesday. Amina Selimovic and her sisters Amela Mustafic and Sejla Turnadzic will team up with their cousins, who are sisters as well, Sumeja Seferovic and Lejla Niksic.

You can check out the family’s appearance on the game show at 6 p.m. Tuesday on KDNL (Channel 30).