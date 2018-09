Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Parkway schools posted a video of a car using a yard to pass a school bus waiting for a student.

This incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near Henry Elementary School.

The school district says it that this is real and dangerous. If kids were coming towards the bus from these houses, it could have been tragic.

Contact the Ballwin Police Department if you have any information about this incident at 636-227-9636.